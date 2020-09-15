Advertisement

Record sales push past CDs for the first time since the ‘80s

One Black Hills Vinyl owner attributes this to vinyl being passed down and trendy once again.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Big hair, mixed patterns, and lots of color were expected to come back in 2020 according to the Zoereport but the biggest comeback? Vinyl.

One of 2020′s unexpected changes, vinyl surpassed CD sales for the first time since the ’80s.

One Black Hills Vinyl owner attributes this to vinyl being passed down and trendy once again.

“People come in for records for sure," Jennifer Calabrese, Black Hills Vinyl co-owner. "It’s always fun seeing parents come in with their kids and being like ‘I had this album when I was your age’, I think it’s a really fun way to relate to different people in your lives. I have so many people come in and be like 'my grandmother found this box of records so she gave it to me so that started my collection.”

Vinyl revenue was up 4%, while CD revenue was down 48%, in the first half of 2020 according to the Recording Industry Association of American. And one record enthusiast said he’s not even sure he has anything to play a CD anymore.

“I don’t even think I have any devices that can play CDs anymore," said Jory Andre, record enthusiast. "Computers don’t come with disk drives, I have family members that are getting new cars and they don’t have CD drives, they just have Bluetooth for their phones. So, it’s a little bit harder to get a CD and there’s just something about having the collectible item.”

Calabrese also gave her thoughts on this “totally tubular” change.

“If you’re traveling with your music, you use your phone to stream it and vinyl, if you’re going to sit at home and listen to music, vinyl’s kind of the way to do it," said Calabrese. "You have your friends over and you get to flip through the collection and put that record on and really set the mood for a party.”

Calabrese said they don’t even stock new CDs, but they do order new vinyl weekly.

