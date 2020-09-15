RCPD offers $5,000 reward to help apprehend murder suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the search continues for Jamys Flying Horse, the Rapid City Police Department secured approval from the Community Reward Fund to offer a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his apprehension.

Flying Horse, 22, is suspected as the person responsible for a September shooting incident that left a man dead and one injured at the 3400 block of Hemlock Street. A warrant has been issued for Flying Horse’s arrest for First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder and Commission of a Felony with a Firearm.

“We are calling on the community to help us safely locate this dangerous individual,” says Captain John Olson, commander of the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is being conducted jointly between the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. It remains open and active. Information developed in the investigation suggests that Flying Horse remains in hiding in the Rapid City area.

“Someone out there knows where he is, and we’re hoping this reward will help them come forward and assist us in this investigation,” Olson said. “To Mr. Flying Horse, we’re asking for your peaceful surrender. To those harboring Mr. Flying Horse, know that you can be held criminally accountable as an accessory to a felony.”

Anyone with any information about Flying Horse’s whereabouts should contact police at 394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411. Flying Horse is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

