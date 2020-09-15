JOB POSTING: Multi Media Journalist

JOB SUMMARY: KOTA and KEVN are looking for a dynamic reporter who can do it all: shoot, write, produce, report and anchor. The candidate must be able to enterprise stories, have a great work ethic and be ready to contribute to the top news team in western South Dakota. The position isn’t just about television but great storytelling on a variety of digital platforms. AS MMJ, you’ll not only report every day but also train to produce and anchor so when opportunities arise -- you’ll be ready to meet the challenge.

RESPONSIBILITIES: (These are responsibilities included for the job, but are not limited to the following)

shoot, write and edit local stories

use editorial judgment to determine content of local newscasts.

use social media to engage with community and help generate contacts and story ideas

post daily to all digital platforms and social media including attaching images and streaming video

interview subjects and research facts for credibility

produce and anchor newscasts as assigned

follow clothing and appearance guidelines

collaborate with news managers, producers and reporters for content and newscast development

edit video and stories for broadcast

participate in community events and make public appearances on behalf of the station as assigned

must have a good driving record

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be able to handle on-air responsibilities

Must be a strong writer with solid news judgment

Send cover letter, resume and demo reel to: pbuehler@kotatv.com

Interested applicants can apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

ABOUT GRAY TELEVISION: Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second-highest-rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top of our markets, we focus on the training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT KOTA: KOTA and KEVN are the ABC and FOX affiliates in Rapid City at the base of the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. KOTA and KEVN and the market leaders for local news, sports and weather and recently moved into a new, state of the art facility. KOTA and KEVN feature separate brands. Both stations cover the Black Hills area of South Dakota as well as parts of eastern Wyoming. Our teams produce six daily newscasts and six-weekend newscasts. KOTA & KEVN are located in Rapid City, SD television DMA Market 169, a community of approximately 100,000 television HH.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training. Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

GRAY TELEVISION, INC. PARTICIPATES IN E-VERIFY.

