Fire at Weimer’s Diner & Donuts ruled accidental

STURIGS, S.D. (KEVN) -We now know what caused the fire at Weimer’s Diner & Donuts in Sturgis.

According to the South Dakota Department of public safety, the fire has been ruled accidental, caused by an electrical cord leading to a refrigerator.

On Aug. 19th, around 2:30 am witnesses reported smoke behind the business.

When crews arrived, they found a fire at the back of the diner. There was extensive damage to the storage area and was working its way to the front of the store.

The fire also caused water and smoke damage to nearby businesses before firefighters were able to contain it.

The business has been around for 70 years, and a GoFundMe page has been set up.

