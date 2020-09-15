Cooler, but still smoky Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are on tap overnight and temperatures are going to be a little cooler. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s across the area.

Temperatures are cooler for Wednesday with highs in the 60s and 70s. Sunshine will continue, but there will still be a good amount of smoke in the sky. The smoke is expected to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday with continued sunshine. Saturday will be in the 80s with scattered cloud cover, then back into the 70s for a mostly sunny Sunday.

Temperatures are still expected to remain above normal for the rest of September with 70s and 80s likely for highs. Precipitation will be below normal as we stay mostly dry and sunny through the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.