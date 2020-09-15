Advertisement

Cooler air moves in Wednesday, near to above average for the week

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Coming off of a 94 degree high temperature yesterday, temperatures will be a little bit cooler today, but still near the 90 degree mark. Warm air is here for another day, with elevated fire weather danger throughout the hills and plains. The 70s return on Wednesday, bringing temperatures near average for this time of year, which is 75° for the month of September. However, the temperature outlook for the last week of September is still looking to be above average. The next chance we could see some rainfall will be Saturday evening into Sunday, but rain chances are looking skimpy for most around the Black Hills.

The big story right now is Hurricane Sally, forecasted to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane potentially bringing historic flooding to the gulf coast states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle. Excessive amounts of rainfall lead to flooding, but so does the storm surge. The ocean waters will pile up towards the eye wall of the hurricane, where the strongest winds occur, and will bring devastating amounts of water inland. Storm surge heights of 6-9 feet are possible for those along the coast. Storm surge and flooding are the leading cause of death for hurricanes.

