Compared to 2019, South Dakota is seeing an increase in car-related fatalities

The 2020 numbers are on par though with previous years.
South Dakota car crashes.
South Dakota car crashes.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week South Dakota made national news with a vehicle fatality, but it wasn’t the only accident.

With so many car-related fatalities, we decided to take a look at the numbers.

So far in 2020.. the South Dakota Department of Public Safety has investigated a total of 81 fatal crashes resulting in 85 deaths.

That’s up from 2019 when 54 crashes resulted in 61 deaths.

Despite the increase from last year, a department spokesman says it’s actually 2019 that was the anomaly. He says this year’s numbers are on par with the years 2014 to 2018 averaging at 94.

