Advertisement

Artist cultivate deeper understanding of the creative processes

By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Fall Colors Studio Tour (FCAST) is an annual event in the Black Hills where professional working artists welcome the broader community into their studios to see how artists work and also showcase artwork that may not be seen by the general public. Artists often work in isolation and in a rural state such as SD they wanted to welcome friends and neighbors to get a behind the scenes glimpse into how art is created.

Each artist has contributed a video of themselves at work in their studio to give the public an introspective of the process. The virtual tour will be launched on the Dahl website and videos will be unveiled starting on the weekend of September 18. As a kick-off there will be an opening reception at the Garden Gallery and Open Air Classroom at 1014 South St. on September 17, from 4 - 8 pm and Saturday the 18th from 10 am - 4 pm. There will be a schedule of artists who will talk about their work, create work, or demo different techniques.

For more information please visit https://www.thedahl.org/fallcolorstour.html

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Good Morning Black Hills

Annual Tom Pfeifle Memorial runs online for first time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Joseph
The 4th Annual Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k Run/Walk will take place this year but like most large group events we find it taking the virtual highway.

Morning

Good Morning Black Hills - Fall Colors Art Studio Tour Re-imagined: 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

News

1 dead, 1 injured after accident in Spearfish

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Spearfish.

Morning

Cavers explore uncharted territory in Black Hills underground

Updated: 2 hours ago
Good Morning Black Hills, the morning lifestyle show on KEVN Black Hills Fox.

Latest News

News

The Rapid City Area School District needs more data befo

Updated: 11 hours ago
Rapid City schools' superintendent says first week of school went great

News

Rapid City to receive additional CARES Act funds

Updated: 11 hours ago
The funds will assist citizens facing eviction

News

South Dakota attorney general involved in fatal car crash initially reported he hit a deer

Updated: 11 hours ago
The body of Joe Boever, 55, was found nearby the accident site the next morning.

News

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg releases statement regarding the fatal accident

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is sharing his first comments about the crash that claimed the life of a Highmore man.

News

Burn ban in effect for Pennington County

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The ban will be in effect until the grassland fire danger is no longer listed as high or extreme.

Environment

Wildfires a result of climate change

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota has seen is a rise in overnight temperatures, which can have wide-ranging impacts affecting agriculture.