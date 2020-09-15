Artist cultivate deeper understanding of the creative processes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Fall Colors Studio Tour (FCAST) is an annual event in the Black Hills where professional working artists welcome the broader community into their studios to see how artists work and also showcase artwork that may not be seen by the general public. Artists often work in isolation and in a rural state such as SD they wanted to welcome friends and neighbors to get a behind the scenes glimpse into how art is created.

Each artist has contributed a video of themselves at work in their studio to give the public an introspective of the process. The virtual tour will be launched on the Dahl website and videos will be unveiled starting on the weekend of September 18. As a kick-off there will be an opening reception at the Garden Gallery and Open Air Classroom at 1014 South St. on September 17, from 4 - 8 pm and Saturday the 18th from 10 am - 4 pm. There will be a schedule of artists who will talk about their work, create work, or demo different techniques.

For more information please visit https://www.thedahl.org/fallcolorstour.html

