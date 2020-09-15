Annual Tom Pfeifle Memorial runs online for first time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The 4th Annual Tom Pfeifle Memorial 5k Run/Walk will take place this year but like most large group events we find it taking the virtual highway. This is how it works: Register at www.tompfeifle5K.org, then go enjoy an activity, post a picture of your activity on social media, tag @TomPfeifle5k on Facebook, and #TomPfeifle5k on Instagram.

The event is in honor of Tom Pfeifle, Steven’s High graduate whose passions included running, biking, climbing, hiking, music, theater, the arts, the environment, and recycling.

For more information, visit the website.

