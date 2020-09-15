Advertisement

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading to a conviction in a 2016 murder.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information and conviction.
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information and conviction.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2016 murder of 32-year-old Jessie Wallace Cook.

Cook was found near the water tower at Willow Street and Highway 212 in Eagle Butte on October 29, 2016. He was pronounced dead around 9 am that day.

He suffered severe facial damage and the autopsy determined blunt force injury was his cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-8000.

Reward poster from the FBI.
Reward poster from the FBI.(Connor Matteson)

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Compared to 2019, South Dakota is seeing an increase in car-related fatalities

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The 2020 numbers are on par though with previous years.

Education

Rapid City Area School District is looking to hire close to 80 people

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
RCAS is looking to hire in many different categories.

News

State releases few details regarding A.G. crash investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Both said they cannot release details about the findings of the investigation because it is still ongoing.

News

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high in South Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Current hospitalizations rose to 133, an increase of 23 from Monday.

Latest News

News

1 dead, 1 injured after accident in Spearfish

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Spearfish.

News

The Rapid City Area School District needs more data befo

Updated: 16 hours ago
Rapid City schools' superintendent says first week of school went great

News

Rapid City to receive additional CARES Act funds

Updated: 16 hours ago
The funds will assist citizens facing eviction

News

South Dakota attorney general involved in fatal car crash initially reported he hit a deer

Updated: 16 hours ago
The body of Joe Boever, 55, was found nearby the accident site the next morning.

News

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg releases statement regarding the fatal accident

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is sharing his first comments about the crash that claimed the life of a Highmore man.

News

Burn ban in effect for Pennington County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The ban will be in effect until the grassland fire danger is no longer listed as high or extreme.