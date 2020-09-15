A $5,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading to a conviction in a 2016 murder.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2016 murder of 32-year-old Jessie Wallace Cook.

Cook was found near the water tower at Willow Street and Highway 212 in Eagle Butte on October 29, 2016. He was pronounced dead around 9 am that day.

He suffered severe facial damage and the autopsy determined blunt force injury was his cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office at (763) 569-8000.

Reward poster from the FBI. (Connor Matteson)

