Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured after accident in Spearfish

A bicyclist is dead and two others are injured after a accident in Destin.
A bicyclist is dead and two others are injured after a accident in Destin.(AP)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - A fatal crash happened in Spearfish on Sunday night which left one dead and another injured, the State Department of Transporation reported Monday.

While driving eastbound on Interstate 90, a driver of a 2004 Jeep Liberty lost control and drove into a ditch. Eventually, the Jeep went into a creek.

The driver, a 66-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, said the DOT. The 76-year-old male passenger received serious nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Rapid City Area School District needs more data befo

Updated: 10 hours ago
Rapid City schools' superintendent says first week of school went great

News

Rapid City to receive additional CARES Act funds

Updated: 10 hours ago
The funds will assist citizens facing eviction

News

South Dakota attorney general involved in fatal car crash initially reported he hit a deer

Updated: 10 hours ago
The body of Joe Boever, 55, was found nearby the accident site the next morning.

News

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg releases statement regarding the fatal accident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is sharing his first comments about the crash that claimed the life of a Highmore man.

Latest News

News

Burn ban in effect for Pennington County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The ban will be in effect until the grassland fire danger is no longer listed as high or extreme.

Environment

How does climate change impact with wild fires?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
South Dakota has seen is a rise in overnight temperatures, which can have wide-ranging impacts affecting agriculture.

Education

The Rapid City Area School District needs more data before switching to level one

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
“We need a little bit more data before we’re able to make that decision.”

News

Pet of the Week - Romeo

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Face Mask Art

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Bear Runner

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.