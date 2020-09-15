1 dead, 1 injured after accident in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - A fatal crash happened in Spearfish on Sunday night which left one dead and another injured, the State Department of Transporation reported Monday.

While driving eastbound on Interstate 90, a driver of a 2004 Jeep Liberty lost control and drove into a ditch. Eventually, the Jeep went into a creek.

The driver, a 66-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene, said the DOT. The 76-year-old male passenger received serious nonlife-threatening injuries and was transported to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this time.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.