University of Wyoming plans to restart in-person classes

(KGWN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming plans to restart in-person classes Tuesday after switching to online learning when a cluster of coronavirus cases emerged.

President Ed Seidel temporarily halted in-person instruction Sept. 2 after the university confirmed seven cases of the coronavirus within 24 hours. The school had previously said it would postpone classes on campus if more than five cases were reported in a day.

School officials say the number of positive tests has been encouraging. They haven’t confirmed a new case among students since Tuesday, the Casper Star-Tribune reported Friday.

Seidel said the campus would reopen next Tuesday, “barring a significant increase in cases.” Random sample testing will continue through the end of the year, the school said.

The pause of in-person learning was in effect until Wednesday afternoon, but the university extended it through Monday.

“We extended our pause to give us more time to gather data, and that clearly is necessary because of the delay in receiving results from Vault Health,” UW epidemiologist Brant Schumaker said. “However, we’re encouraged by the drop in positive tests of symptomatic students by Student Health. We hope that’s a sign that our students, both on and off-campus, are adhering to the pause restrictions.”

The university reported 66 active cases of the coronavirus as of Friday, with 119 students and staff under a 30-day quarantine.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

This story has been corrected to show that 119 students and staff are under a 30-day quarantine.

