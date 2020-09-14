Tribal hearing: ‘Bear Runner remains President’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Julian Bear Runner remains the president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

The tribal council needed a two-thirds vote or 14 votes to impeach.

However, the 11-5 vote didn’t meet the requirement, with five council members not voting.

Testimony Monday focused on a sexual assault claim against Bear Runner.

The alleged victim said that Bear Runner began a relationship with him when he was 17-years-old and that relationship turned sexual after his 18th birthday.

Bear Runner claims the allegations are false.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.