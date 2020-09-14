Advertisement

Red Flag Warning on Monday, elevated fire danger for Tuesday.

By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A hot and dry start to the week leads to an increase in potential for fire weather on Monday and Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning is in effective from 12:00 pm MDT until 8:00 pm MDT Monday. With temperatures expected to reach the low to mid 90s today, combined with low relative humidities and gusty winds, any fires that start CAN and WILL spread quickly. Another hot day is expected on Tuesday, where temperatures will be near 90° and conditions will continue to stay dry. Elevated fire danger will continue for Tuesday.

Cooler air will move in behind a weak cold front Tuesday evening, bringing temperatures to the mid 70s for the middle and end of this week. More comfortable air will move in on Friday under partly cloudy skies. The best chance to see rain will be Saturday evening and early Sunday, but moisture looks very minimal and should not result in much rainfall.

Always be mindful of your surroundings and be smart about where you dispose cigarettes when the weather is hot and dry. Fires that are started in grassy areas will spread fast.

