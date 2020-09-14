Rapid City renters get CARES Act funding to prevent eviction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The pandemic has been hard on people. It’s been especially hard for people who’ve been put out of work. But now there may be some help on the way.

Rapid City officials learned last week that more than $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the CARES Act will be available to help people at risk of being evicted.

HUD, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, determined that Rapid City needed additional CARES funding. Communities were chosen based on factors such as unemployment and Coronavirus spread. Rapid City’s CDBG program division manager said this will help people who have no other resources.

“Week over week, we have seen an increase in not only the number of families who have needed assistance but also the amount of assistance,” said Michelle Schuelke, Rapid City’s CDBG program division manager. “Some of the more moderate- and middle-income families are needing some help, some for the first time ever. These are unprecedented times and so this will really help those who have depleted savings, who really have no other option.”

According to HUD, the funds can be used to provide temporary assistance for rental obligations for up to six months.

The city is still determining how the funding will be distributed.

