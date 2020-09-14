Advertisement

Dahl Arts Center mixes function with fashion in their gift shop face masks

Just like the rest of their gift shop, the masks are made locally.
Just like the rest of their gift shop, the masks are made locally.
Just like the rest of their gift shop, the masks are made locally.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Now a wardrobe staple, people can buy face masks in any color and with almost any design. That’s why the Dahl Arts Center is mixing function with fashion and turning the medical accessory into a canvas for local artists.

With designs highlighting local artists and pieces in the museum, the Dahl sells anywhere from 25 to 30 masks a week. Just like the rest of their gift shop, the masks are made locally and currently feature about 10 different works of art, as well as the Dahl logo. The assistant curator said these masks are meant to support not only the Dahl but also local artists, during a time when they might be struggling.

“The original idea came from a conversation in March right when we were about to shut down, we were trying to figure out a way to help ourselves as well as a variety of different artists of different mediums," said Jeannie Larson, assistant curator for the Dahl. "We’ve been working mostly with 2-D work instead of 3-D because 3-D doesn’t really translate on a face mask as well.”

Larson said they will update their selection with new designs every few weeks.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Wyoming plans to restart in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Ed Seidel temporarily halted in-person instruction Sept. 2 after the university confirmed seven cases of the coronavirus within 24 hours.

News

Tribal hearing: ‘Bear Runner remains President’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jennifer Blake
OST Tribal President not impeached.

News

Rapid City renters get CARES Act funding to prevent eviction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The funds can be used to provide temporary assistance for rental obligations for up to six months.

News

Ravnsborg has speeding history: 6 tickets in South Dakota, 2 in Iowa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Ravnsborg has six citations spanning 2014-18, according to the South Dakota Unified Judicial System. His latest tickets from 2018 happened in Beadle County after driving 40 mph in a 35 mph zone and another in Pennington County after driving 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Latest News

News

South Dakota AG says he wasn’t drinking before fatal crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He had been at a fundraising dinner hosted by the Spink County Republicans at Rooster’s Bar & Grill.

News

163 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota health officials confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

News

Chadron Police search for political sign thief

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
In Chadron, police are looking for a woman who appears to have stolen a yard sign Sunday night in the town.

News

2 die in single-engine plane crash in eastern South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both people involved in a plane crash near Groton have died, authorities said late Sunday.

News

Jailhouse Brewery

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

National Guard Water Bottles

Updated: 16 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox