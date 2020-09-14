Dahl Arts Center mixes function with fashion in their gift shop face masks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Now a wardrobe staple, people can buy face masks in any color and with almost any design. That’s why the Dahl Arts Center is mixing function with fashion and turning the medical accessory into a canvas for local artists.

With designs highlighting local artists and pieces in the museum, the Dahl sells anywhere from 25 to 30 masks a week. Just like the rest of their gift shop, the masks are made locally and currently feature about 10 different works of art, as well as the Dahl logo. The assistant curator said these masks are meant to support not only the Dahl but also local artists, during a time when they might be struggling.

“The original idea came from a conversation in March right when we were about to shut down, we were trying to figure out a way to help ourselves as well as a variety of different artists of different mediums," said Jeannie Larson, assistant curator for the Dahl. "We’ve been working mostly with 2-D work instead of 3-D because 3-D doesn’t really translate on a face mask as well.”

Larson said they will update their selection with new designs every few weeks.

