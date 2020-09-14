Advertisement

Court: Trump can end temporary legal status for 4 countries

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on judicial appointments, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Trump administration can end humanitarian protections that have allowed hundreds of thousands of people from El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti and Sudan to remain in the United States, a divided appeals court ruled Monday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a preliminary injunction that had blocked the government from ending Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for people from those four countries. People from El Salvador would be most affected.

Since 1990, the policy has granted temporary legal status to people from countries affected by natural disasters and civil conflict. The legal status is often extended, but the Trump administration decided to end it for several countries.

President Donald Trump’s change of direction on TPS had been on hold since early in his administration, even as he has moved to restrict other forms of humanitarian status in the U.S.

He has sharply limited the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States and taken several measures to dramatically curb access to asylum.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Oracle and TikTok struck a deal. What it is, none will say

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok, which says it has about 700 million globally, is known for its fun, goofy videos of dancing, lip-syncing, pranks and jokes.

National

Rochester police chief out in fallout over Prude death

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rochester's mayor has fired the police chief and suspended her top lawyer and communications director.

National Politics

Trump spurns science on climate: ‘Don’t think science knows’

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden focused their presidential battle on the wildfire-scorched West Coast Monday.

National

USPS sends vote-by-mail postcard to households

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
The mailing comes in the aftermath of questions about whether the agency was up to the task and questions from the White House about the validity of mail-in and absentee voting systems in various states.

News

Dahl Arts Center mixes function with fashion in their gift shop face masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Just like the rest of their gift shop, the masks are made locally.

Latest News

News

University of Wyoming plans to restart in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Ed Seidel temporarily halted in-person instruction Sept. 2 after the university confirmed seven cases of the coronavirus within 24 hours.

National

Hobby Lobby to raise company’s minimum wage in October for full-time workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Travis Leder
Hobby Lobby has announced it will once again boost its minimum wage.

National

Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with a slow drenching

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters predicted said the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas.

News

Tribal hearing: ‘Bear Runner remains President’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jennifer Blake
OST Tribal President not impeached.

News

Rapid City renters get CARES Act funding to prevent eviction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The funds can be used to provide temporary assistance for rental obligations for up to six months.