Advertisement

Chadron Police search for political sign thief

“Politics aside, theft is a crime.”
CPD needs your help in identifying this female who appears to steal a political sign out of a yard last night in Chadron.
CPD needs your help in identifying this female who appears to steal a political sign out of a yard last night in Chadron.(Chadron Police Department)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADRON, N.E. (KEVN) - The presidential election is less than two months away as yard signs showing support pop up all over the country.

In Chadron, police are looking for a woman who appears to have stolen a yard sign Sunday night in the town. The woman could be punished with a Class II Misdemeanor, which is a $100,000 fine or six months in jail, according to CDP.

“Politics aside, theft is a crime,” Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino said.

If you recognize this person, you can call the Chadron Police Department at 308-432-0510, or you can remain anonymous by leaving a tip on the Nebraska Crime Stoppers at nebraskacrimestoppers.com or on their toll-free hotline at 1-800-422-1494.

“It’s OK to disagree with someone’s political views, but let’s not become disagreeable. Please leave other’s property alone,” says Chief Lordino.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 die in single-engine plane crash in eastern South Dakota

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both people involved in a plane crash near Groton have died, authorities said late Sunday.

News

Jailhouse Brewery

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

National Guard Water Bottles

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Chili Pepper Festival

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

COVID movie theatres

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Rounds on Trump

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Fatal car crash in Marin

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Bear Runner Hearing

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Attorney General Fatal Accident

Updated: 10 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

South Dakota Attorney General involved in fatal crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
Gov. Kristi Noem announced in an unscheduled press briefing Sunday that Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.