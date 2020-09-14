Another hot and hazy day on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear overnight, but some haziness will continue as wildfire smoke from the west persists. Temperatures will be warmer near the hills as a southwest wind keeps Rapid City and others in the 60s, while many on the plains fall into the 50s.

We have one more hot day on tap as highs will be near 90° in Rapid City. Temperatures will be in the 80s to the north and 90s to the south. Mostly sunny skies are expected, but it will still be hazy from the smoke. Much cooler air settles in for the rest of the week and weekend, making it actually feel more fall-like.

Highs for the rest of the week will be in the 70s. Plenty of sunshine is expected as well, but the haze could be pretty thick Wednesday and still noticeable Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 80° Saturday and back into the 70s Sunday. A decent amount of clouds are expected Saturday before the sunshine returns to finish up the weekend. Expect the haze to continue through the weekend, hopefully moving out by next week, but we will have to see.

