163 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota health officials confirmed 163 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 16,801. Active cases rose by 38 to 2,499.

The death total remained unchanged at 184. Current hospitalizations also remained unchanged at 110.

South Dakota Public Schools and Universities:

The Department of Health also updated case information on South Dakota schools.

An additional 177 cases were confirmed in K-12 schools last week, bringing total known cases to 667. Most of those diagnosed have recovered, however; there are currently 214 active cases. Officials say 116 schools have 1 or 2 active cases, while 13 schools have three or more active cases.

In the state’s university system, officials confirmed 130 cases last week, bringing total cases to 1,053 - though only 193 are active. Twelve universities currently have three or more active cases.

County updates for Monday:

Pennington County saw 19 new cases confirmed by state officials Monday. Pennington has 326 active cases Monday, which is down from Sunday (353). The county has had a total of 1,814 cases.

Meade County has 84 active cases Monday, up from Sunday (82). The state confirmed eight new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 392 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 14 active cases Monday, down two from Sunday (16). The state confirmed didn’t confirm any new cases Monday.

Custer County has 52 active cases Monday, down one from Sunday (53). State officials reported one new case in the county Monday.

Lawrence County confirmed four new cases Monday. The county has 60 active cases, down from Sunday (66). The county has had a total of 290 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 20 active cases on Monday, down from Sunday (22). The state reported two new cases.

Ziebach County has 16 active cases Monday, up from Sunday (15). The state reported one new case.

Haakon County has four active cases Monday, the same as Sunday. The state didn’t report any new positive cases in Haakon on Monday. Overall, the county has had a total of 11 cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 20 active cases Monday, down from Sunday (23). Officials didn’t confirm any new cases.

