One dead after fatal crash near Martin

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One man died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash south of Martin.

The name of the person is not yet being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

A 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was southbound on South Dakota Highway 73 when the driver lost control. The vehicle eventually went into the east ditch and rolled.

The 35-year-old male driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

