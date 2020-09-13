Hot and hazy start to the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are clear tonight, but the haze will continue, which could make any stargazing plans a little difficult. Low temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s across the area.

The heat builds Monday as highs will make it into the 90s for many, with 80s in the hills. It will be sunny, but the hazy skies are expected to continue. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota due to the heat, low relative humidity and breezy conditions. Be sure to be fire aware and be responsible when handling hot items.

Tuesday remains hot as highs are near 90° in town with a mix of 80s and 90s elsewhere. Sunny skies are likely again, along with the smoky skies. Temperatures cool off Wednesday with highs in the 70s for many. The 70s continue the rest of the week and into the weekend, but skies are partly cloudy Thursday and Friday, then mostly cloudy for Saturday. A shower is possible late Saturday evening into the overnight hours.

Temperatures are expected to stay warm for the rest of the month with highs in the 70s and 80s. Below normal precipitation is expected, which will likely lead to an abundance of sunshine around the area.

