15th annual Chili Pepper Festival draws in large crowd

People filled the greenhouse to enjoy the sweet sounds and spicy produce.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jolly Lane Greenhouse held their 15th annual chili pepper festival this weekend, September 11th through the 13th.

The festival and produce market is a kick-off to fall with nine varieties of chili peppers, lots of produce such as pumpkins, tomatoes, and watermelon, three food trucks, and live music.

One of the owners said there was concern that the crowd would be slower because of the pandemic but things were the opposite.

Owner Tim Sime said he thinks it’s because everyone is spending more time at home and in their community and is glad they kept the festival for this year.

“We seen a huge crowd, we were concerned early on if it would be something that people would attend and we had a lot of impact from customers that said, “you are doing the chili roast right?” And it’s like, well, yeah, we’re going to do the chili roast. So, we just planned it as normal," said Sime.

