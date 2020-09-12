White House official not buying into Sturgis Rally COVID 19 report

You’ve probably heard plenty about a report that came out earlier this week that projects that more than 260,000 cases of COVID-19 may have stemmed from the Sturgis Rally at a health care cost of more than $12 billion.

Both Governor Kristi Noem and the City of Sturgis slammed the paper from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics, with Noem calling it “fiction”. Sturgis put out a statement calling it “blatantly faulty”. Friday, we spoke to Dr. John Fleming, Assistant to the President for Planning and Implementation at the White House. Dr. Fleming also says he isn’t buying into the report either.

Dr. Fleming says, “I would have to tell you that guesswork would be more scientific than this study. First of all, it was done by an economic organization, not a health care one. And what they did is follow the number of pings for cell phones at cell towers. Again, I’ve never heard of doing that. That’s not a health technique I’m ever aware of. How in the world do you know what individuals go it, what individuals carried it and what individuals actually ended up receiving the spread of it. So with all of that in mind, I would have to say this is among junk science.” The South Dakota Department of Health says they’ve identified 125 in-state coronavirus cases that they’ve been able to connect with attendance at the Sturgis Rally.