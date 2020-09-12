Advertisement

Summer tourism in Rapid City

Cars in Downtown Rapid City.
Cars in Downtown Rapid City.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tourism is essential to the state’s economy, and with the summer tourism season coming to an end, some may wonder how it went in Rapid City.

“At the end of August, we are only five points away, five percentage points away of where we were a year ago. We were ready to think maybe 30 or 25%. The state is at like 45% down. But Rapid City and the Black Hills are really doing well,” says the president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, Julie Schmitz Jensen.

For Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, the owner says summer tourism is the biggest season that gets them through the year other than Christmas.

“Really, it hasn’t been all that bad. We’re probably down 15% of normal, and that was mainly because the bus tours were canceled for the entire summer. Which is a lot of our walk around town business,” says the owner of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Kendra Larson.

At Mary’s Mountain Cookies, the co-owner says they did well this summer, and it’s comparable to last year with the tourism dollars and local business.

“We look at our business for the whole year. Of course, summertime tourism helps our business. It helps, I believe, a lot of local businesses. This year was a little bit of how are we’re going to staff it? How are we going to buy our goods as far as do we buy similar to last year,” says the co-owner of Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Julie Mahaffey.

Some businesses benefit from the fall tourism season, but with the pandemic still ongoing.

“We know that it’s going to be quite a bit lower than normal, so we’re just kind of going to bite the bullet and stick it out,” says Larson.

“We’re just kind of keeping our finger on the pulse of what the shoulder season is going to do. Again we don’t know. People don’t know, but I do believe if our weather continues to be beautiful, people are going to come,” says Jensen.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

30th annual Deadwood Jam

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
In a few short days, different bands will be hitting the stage at Outlaw Square in Deadwood.

News

Friday Night Highlights

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

housing market

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

OperaHouse

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

Latest News

News

Senator Rounds

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Forest Management

Updated: 20 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Rapid City man keeps blood drive tradition going

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
It's become a 9/11 tradition here in Rapid City, the Drops of Life Blood Drive.

News

White House official not buying into Sturgis Rally COVID 19 report

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:49 PM MDT
|
By Jack Caudill
You've probably heard plenty about a report that came out earlier this week that projects that more than 260,000 cases of COVID-19 may have stemmed from the Sturgis Rally at a health care cost of more than $12 billion.

News

Balloon Launch

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:46 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Forest Management

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:46 PM MDT
The early evening news on KEVN.