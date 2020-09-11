Warm air returns this weekend, 90s possible to start next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For those who enjoy the sunshine and 80s, this is your weekend. For those who enjoy the 90s and sweating, Monday will be your day. Warmer air will begin to return over the next several days, bringing temperatures near average for this time of year (upper 70s). Today will have a taste of Fall with temperatures holding out in the low to mid 60s and mostly cloudy conditions. An isolated shower is possible this evening, with the best chance in the central plains as the low pressure system moves toward the SD and MN border this afternoon. A lingering shower is possible early Saturday morning with sufficient low level moisture and rising air in place from the influence of lower pressure.

We clear out late morning and afternoon Saturday, with sunshine and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s in some areas. Sunshine continues Sunday, with temperatures in the mid 80s for most. Above average temperatures will hold throughout much of next week, with the warmest day being Monday. The record high temperature for Monday is 99°, and we may come within a few degrees depending how strong the warm air advection will progress over the weekend. Summer is back with one last final push.

