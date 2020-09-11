Advertisement

The Homestake Opera House in Lead will receive funding from the city

The city will provide the opera house with funding.
The city will provide the opera house with funding.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - The Homestake Opera House in Lead continues to provide the community with different art showcases, performances, and cultural events.

Recently, the City of Lead approved to provide the non-profit $25,000 in funding.

The executive director, Patrick O’Leary, says the city has always been a great supporter of the Opera House.

O’Leary says the money will allow them to start growing their children’s programming. Some of the funding they received will also go towards their usual day-to-day operations.

Just like many other non-profits and businesses, the pandemic has impacted the Homestake Opera House.

“Where we make are earned income from is the programming we do, and that takes audience to buy tickets. And with a pandemic and like theaters across the country, we were unable to get people more than ten at a time in a public gathering space,” says O’Leary.

The theater is now set up for social distancing, and every other row is closed off.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How is the Lead-Deadwood housing market doing?

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Lead-Deadwood housing market.

News

Farwell Mike: Modrick reflects on 33 years at KOTA as Chief Meteorologist

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
For 33 years, Modrick has worked as chief meteorologist for KOTA Territory News, and today marks the end of an era as he signs off for the last time from the Black Hills.

News

Nick Tilsen, the NDN Collective President and CEO, appeared in court Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Tilsen pleaded not guilty to all counts.

News

How are officials here keeping our forest safe?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Fires are burning all across the country impacting hundred of thousands acres.

Latest News

News

South Dakota reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Friday as hospitalizations rise in the state.

News

RCPD searches for missing 22-year-old

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City police are searching for 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser of Rapid City.

News

Plants

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

HealthWatch

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Dahl

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Unemployment

Updated: 18 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox