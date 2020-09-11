Advertisement

Nick Tilsen, the NDN Collective President and CEO, appeared in court Friday

Tilsen appeared back in court Friday.
Tilsen appeared back in court Friday.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Originally charged with a felony after the July 3 protests at Mount Rushmore, Nick Tilsen was back in court Friday.

This time being charged with three felonies. His felony charges include 2nd-degree robbery and two counts of assault on law enforcement. In addition, he faces four additional misdemeanor charges.

The charges stem from a protest that took place during President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore. Tilsen, the NDN Collective President and CEO, is accused of taking a riot shield from an officer, in addition to violating the rules agreed upon by both the protestors and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department.

Tilsen pleaded not guilty to all counts this morning (Friday). His next hearing is set for November.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Farwell Mike: Modrick reflects on 33 years at KOTA as Chief Meteorologist

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
For 33 years, Modrick has worked as chief meteorologist for KOTA Territory News, and today marks the end of an era as he signs off for the last time from the Black Hills.

News

How are officials here keeping our forest safe?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Fires are burning all across the country impacting hundred of thousands acres.

News

South Dakota reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, increase in hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported 283 new COVID-19 cases Friday as hospitalizations rise in the state.

News

RCPD searches for missing 22-year-old

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Rapid City police are searching for 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser of Rapid City.

Latest News

News

Plants

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

HealthWatch

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Dahl

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Unemployment

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Drought

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox

News

Vitalant

Updated: 15 hours ago
The late news on KEVN Black Hills Fox