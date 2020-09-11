Advertisement

Lawmakers and locals weigh in on how CARES money should be spent

CARES spending
CARES spending(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:38 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ranchers from across the area came to Western Dakota Tech for a public input meeting on how CARES act money should be spent in South Dakota.

Local livestock producers largely dominated the conversation -- telling state lawmakers how their bottom line has been affected by the COVID pandemic.

With no special session currently scheduled for lawmakers, meetings like these were set up by the state legislature, to hear from the public on how the state should allocate the funds.

Senator Lance Russell from Hot Springs addressed the crowd, saying that he wants to make sure the money spent will help everyone in the state. He also shared his thoughts on how Governor Kristi Noem has already spent some of the COVID relief funds.

“And when I read this morning that we’ve decided to spend 5 million dollars of this COVID money on advertisement. It also appears that it benefits one individual and not 850,000 individuals.” State Senator Lance Russell, District 30, says

A few of the other West River legislators who attended were Representatives Taffy Howard, Julie Frye-Mueller, and Chris Johnson, along with Senator Phil Jensen.

