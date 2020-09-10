VA facility in Hot Springs will not close

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KEVN) - The Town of Hot Springs and veterans in the area can rest easy, knowing the VA campus in Hot Spring will remain open.

In March 2020, the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Robert Wilke, visited the Hot Springs VA, and said he intended to rescind a 2017 record of decision that would have closed the facility.

The plan was to close the Hot Springs campus and build a multi-specialty outpatient clinic and a 100 bed residential rehabilitation program in Rapid City.

Wednesday night, Senator Mike Rounds received word from Wilke that the Hot Springs VA would remain open.

Rounds supported the multi-specialty outpatient clinic in Rapid City, but did not support a reduction at the Hot Spring Campus.

“The Hot Springs VA facility provides truly top notch care to rural veterans across the region, and we expect it to continue to do so,” said Rounds, in a media phone call. “Now that record of decision has been rescinded and we are very optimistic moving forward that we will be able to work with the VA to move forward with an outpatient clinic in Rapid, but also the sanitarium revisions and improvements in Hot Springs.”

Rounds said this is a victory for the Hot Springs community. He said the community wants to continue to be of service to veterans across the Upper Midwest.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.