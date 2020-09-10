Advertisement

Starbucks officially gets rid of (almost all) straws

The chain says its ‘committed to a more sustainable way to sip’
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.
Starbucks has officially abandoned straws for its cold drinks in favor of lids with a drinking spout.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Say goodbye to those iconic green straws you use to sip your iced coffee through at Starbucks.

The chain has officially abandoned the straws in favor of sippy cup lids for most drinks.

The new lids have a drinking spout and contain about 10% less plastic than Starbucks' previous flat lid and straw combo.

They’re also made of polypropylene, which is recyclable.

The company’s chief sustainability officer said it’s another step toward their goal of a 50% reduction in waste by the year 2030.

The new lids should be fully adopted in the United States and Canada by the end of the month.

Only blended beverages, like Frappuccinos, will still come with a domed lid and a straw, except where plastic straws are against the law.

In those cases, straws with alternative materials will be used.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Trump holds briefing from White House

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump holds a press conference from the White House.

National

Huge fire at Beirut port sows panic after last month’s blast

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It was unclear what caused the blaze at the port, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate blew up, sending out a shock wave that killed nearly 200 people and caused widespread damage.

National

Bubba Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season’s end

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.

National

US will end current health screening of some travelers

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC said the current screening, which includes temperature checks and travelers vouching for their health, “has limited effectiveness” because some infected people show no symptoms.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

Latest News

National Politics

US sanctions Ukraine lawmaker who disclosed Biden recordings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

National Politics

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

News

OSHA cites Smithfield for failing to protect employees from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
1,294 Smithfield employees contracted COVID-19 in spring 2020, leading to the deaths of four employees.

News

Fewer initial claims for unemployment benefits in SD

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The state received 536 initial claims during the week ending in Sept. 6, which is a decrease of nearly 100 from the previous week according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. This is among the lowest weekly first-time claims since the pandemic began.

News

Noem proposes $400 million in CARES Act funds for businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday laid out a proposal that would make $400 million in federal coronavirus relief funds available to businesses in the state.