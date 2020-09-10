Advertisement

South Dakota records 4 new deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday

South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.(MGN Online)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Four deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed by South Dakota health officials Thursday.

These new deaths make the state’s death toll rise by four to 177.

The deaths took place in Bennett, Clay, Corson and Minnehaha counties. Two females and two males passed. One person was in their 70s, three were older than 80.

Along with the additional deaths, South Dakota health officials reported 263 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, though recoveries continued to outpace new cases as active cases decline.

The new cases bring the state’s total known cases to 15,834. Active cases rose by 22 to 2,456. This is the first time active cases have increased since Sunday.

Current hospitalizations rose by seven to 83.

County updates for Thursday:

Pennington County saw 35 new cases confirmed by state officials Thursday. Pennington has 327 active cases Thursday, which is down from Wednesday (335). The county has had a total of 1,701 cases.

Meade County has 86 active cases Thursday, up from Wednesday (78). The state confirmed 16 new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 364 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 20 active cases Thursday, down two from Wednesday (22) and the state confirmed one new case in the county Thursday.

Custer County has 50 active cases Thursday, down one from Wednesday (51). State officials reported six new cases in the county Thursday.

Lawrence County confirmed 10 new cases Thursday. The county has 74 active cases Thursday, down from Wednesday (67). The county has had a total of 277 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 27 active cases on Thursday, up from Wednesday (25). The state reported three new cases for the county.

Ziebach County has 15 active cases, up three from Wednesday (12). Thursday, the state reported three new positive cases.

Haakon County has two active cases Thursday, the same as Wednesday. The state didn’t report any new positive cases in Haakon on Thursday. Overall, the county has had a total of eight cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 28 active cases Thursday, down from Wednesday (36). Officials reported a new case in the county.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OSHA cites Smithfield for failing to protect employees from COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
1,294 Smithfield employees contracted COVID-19 in spring 2020, leading to the deaths of four employees.

News

Fewer initial claims for unemployment benefits in SD

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The state received 536 initial claims during the week ending in Sept. 6, which is a decrease of nearly 100 from the previous week according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. This is among the lowest weekly first-time claims since the pandemic began.

News

Noem proposes $400 million in CARES Act funds for businesses

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday laid out a proposal that would make $400 million in federal coronavirus relief funds available to businesses in the state.

News

Spearfish attraction helps stretch your legs as while as your mind

Updated: 35 minutes ago
New Spearfish attraction makes reading while walking fun

Latest News

News

Tourists from across the world visited Mount Rushmore despite the pandemic

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mount Rushmore visits up for August but down for all of 2020

News

Rapid City homeless in need of more public restrooms

Updated: 44 minutes ago
With many public restrooms shut down due to COVID-19, Rapid City's homeless are in dire need.

News

Firehouse Brewing Company evacuated

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Firehouse Brewing Company filled with Rapid City fire crews over HVAC unit smoke

News

COVID-19 leads to cuts in Spearfish's 2021 budget

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The city of Spearfish will face budget cuts due to the pandemic

News

Ridge Stone Mobile Home landlord has until April 1st to comply with city

Updated: 53 minutes ago
The city of Rapid City continues back and forth with landlord of Ridge Stone mobile community

News

Rapid City homicide count hits double-digits after identification of New Year’s Day shooter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
After a shooting incident on New Year’s Day, a Rapid City man was indicted on a charge of First-Degree murder. This is Rapid City’s 10th homicide in 2020.