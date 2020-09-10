South Dakota records 4 new deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Four deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed by South Dakota health officials Thursday.

These new deaths make the state’s death toll rise by four to 177.

The deaths took place in Bennett, Clay, Corson and Minnehaha counties. Two females and two males passed. One person was in their 70s, three were older than 80.

Along with the additional deaths, South Dakota health officials reported 263 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, though recoveries continued to outpace new cases as active cases decline.

The new cases bring the state’s total known cases to 15,834. Active cases rose by 22 to 2,456. This is the first time active cases have increased since Sunday.

Current hospitalizations rose by seven to 83.

County updates for Thursday:

Pennington County saw 35 new cases confirmed by state officials Thursday. Pennington has 327 active cases Thursday, which is down from Wednesday (335). The county has had a total of 1,701 cases.

Meade County has 86 active cases Thursday, up from Wednesday (78). The state confirmed 16 new cases. Overall, Meade County has had 364 total confirmed cases.

Butte County has 20 active cases Thursday, down two from Wednesday (22) and the state confirmed one new case in the county Thursday.

Custer County has 50 active cases Thursday, down one from Wednesday (51). State officials reported six new cases in the county Thursday.

Lawrence County confirmed 10 new cases Thursday. The county has 74 active cases Thursday, down from Wednesday (67). The county has had a total of 277 cases ever.

Oglala Lakota County currently has 27 active cases on Thursday, up from Wednesday (25). The state reported three new cases for the county.

Ziebach County has 15 active cases, up three from Wednesday (12). Thursday, the state reported three new positive cases.

Haakon County has two active cases Thursday, the same as Wednesday. The state didn’t report any new positive cases in Haakon on Thursday. Overall, the county has had a total of eight cases ever in the county.

Fall River County has 28 active cases Thursday, down from Wednesday (36). Officials reported a new case in the county.

