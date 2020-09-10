Optimism promoted in every step with “Chalk-Your-Walk”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. One of the events planned for the month is a chalk-the-walk event. Messages of Support will be placed on the Rapid City bike path. Event participants will use sidewalk chalk to write favorite quotes or encourage those who are struggling to get help. There is no official start time. There will be chalk stations placed along the Rapid City bike path. Participants can take the sidewalk chalk and use it to write a quote that is meaningful to them.

The identified chalking area has been suggested to be from Founders to Sioux Park. As it is essentially a virtual event, participants are encouraged to use CDC guidelines to socially distance and stay safe. Officers are not being requested. No special booths are being set-up for the event. Boxes of chalk-will be marked. Drop-off time for the boxes will be 8:00 AM and pick-up of waste will be 4:00 PM.

