Isolated showers Friday, warmer and drier this weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The center of low pressure currently over the Rockies in Colorado and Wyoming will continue to track up toward the northeast, bringing widespread cloud cover this evening and overnight for the southern and central plains. An isolated shower is likely after midnight into the early morning hours Friday, though not everybody will see rain. Throughout the day Friday, the system will progress northeastward, moving out of the forecast area by early Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Friday due to the cloud cover and potential rain keeping things on the mild side.

Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days in almost a week, bringing us back into Fall mode. With a little under 12 days left of Summer, there is a good chance we could see 90 degree temperatures to start next week, continuing the crazy roller coaster of a weather pattern. The 80s will last through the middle of next week. Enjoy the warm up!

