Advertisement

Investigation into local priest handed over to state

Fr. Michel Mulloy faces sexual abuse allegation.
Fr. Michel Mulloy faces sexual abuse allegation.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A state investigation is underway into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against a priest in the Rapid City Catholic Diocese. That’s according to the Meade County State’s Attorneys Office. Meade County State’s Attorney Michele Bordewyk says her office received a complaint against Father Michel Mulloy and says that investigation is now being handled by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Rapid City Diocese announced the complaint on Monday, saying the incident allegedly happened in the early 80′s Father Mulloy was stationed in Faith, which is in Meade County, from 1983 to 1989. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday they had received the complaint from the diocese but said it is their policy to not comment further on investigations.

Latest News

News

Rapid City Council agrees on an option to pursue legal action against ‘slumlord’

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Rapid City Council agrees Monday night on having at least the option to pursue legal action against the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park owner.

News

Limited access to bathrooms causes downtown Rapid City businesses to clean up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alexus Davila
With access to restrooms limited, many homeless people are relieving themselves in alleyways.

News

Summer tourism in the Black Hills

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Tourism in the Black Hills

News

'Blatantly faulty’: City of Sturgis responds to claims report linking 267K cases to 80th motorcycle rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
In a press release issued by the city on Wednesday, Sturgis officials claim this is “blatantly faulty.”

Latest News

News

Leadership Spearfish’s new project gets 2020 class reading, exercising

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
People can enjoy the outdoors while reading a book at the Story Walk.

Economy

City of Spearfish looks to slash tourism board’s budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The 2021 Spearfish budget shows the city is looking to make cuts.

Local

Jailhouse Taps serves craft brews in historic settingDrinking and jails have a history, but things have been turned around at Lead’s new brewery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Lead's new brewery is adding history into the mix.

News

South Dakota Army National Guard give back to area schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
With schools turning off the water fountains to stop the spread of COVID 19, one organization is looking to fill in the needs.

News

Gun sales continue to rise in South Dakota

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Gun sales continue to rise across the nation, but namely in South Dakota.

News

South Dakota’s Noem defends coronavirus strategy amid surge

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facing the nation’s second-most coronavirus cases per capita over the last two weeks, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defended her strategy on Wednesday as a “balanced approach” that has kept the state’s economy humming.