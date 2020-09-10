Advertisement

House explosion caught on video

Burning debris flew across the street
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (CNN) – Neighbors are reeling after a huge explosion leveled a home in north St. Louis.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

A video shared by fire officials captured the blast from down the street.

Neighbors were awakened by the terrifying sound.

“I look around the corner and it’s a house,” one of the neighbors said. “All I can think about is the little baby and the mom.”

No one was home at the time of the explosion.

“I just can’t imagine if we were in the house,” the homeowner said.

As she tries to pick up the pieces, authorities are working to determine what caused the blast.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Video: Explosion of house caught on camera

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
A huge explosion levels a home in St. Louis and the whole thing was caught on camera.

National

Some AmazonBasics products raise safety concerns

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Dozens of AmazonBasics products have been flagged as dangerous, and many are still being sold. Amazon says it stands by the safety of its products.

National

White professor who pretended to be Black resigns

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
George Washington University tweeted on Wednesday that Jessica Krug’s resignation is “effective immediately” and her classes will be taught by other faculty members.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Northern California wildfire threatened thousands of homes Thursday after winds whipped it into a monster that incinerated houses in a small mountain community and killed at least three people.

Latest News

National

Fla. homeowner calls police after raccoon break-in

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WFTS Staff
A woman called the Tampa Police Department after a raccoon broke into her home.

National

‘Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died. She was 82.

National

Fires without precedent rage in usually cool, wet Northwest

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Because of its cool, wet climate, the Pacific Northwest rarely experiences such intense fire activity. But climate change driven by human-caused greenhouse gases is expected to keep warming the region, with most models predicting drier summers, according to the College of the Environment at the University of Washington.

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

News

Rapid City homicide count hits double-digits after identification of New Year’s Day shooter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
After a shooting incident on New Year’s Day, a Rapid City man was indicted on a charge of First-Degree murder. This is Rapid City’s 10th homicide in 2020.

National Politics

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill expected to fail in Senate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A GOP coronavirus relief package faces dire prospects in a Senate test vote, and negotiators involved in recent efforts to strike a deal that could pass before the November election say they see little reason for hope.