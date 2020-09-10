Health Watch: Sports injuries

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -As this fall sports season gets underway it can be helpful as a parent to have some ideas as to how to determine the differences between minor and major injuries. Often the severity of the injury or fall itself can give you a clue, you know if a 200-pound football player falls on your son’s knee he is more likely to be severely injured than if he just steps wrong but sometimes a miss-step can cause some serious problems. If your child is limping severely or has trouble bearing weight on the injured leg they are more likely to have something serious going on. Failure to improve in half a day, if you feel like you can wait and have them sleep on it, if it is really no better the next day or even worse definitely get it checked out. The appearance of the affected joint can give you some clues too, just look a the knee and it looks abnormally shaped or it is just very red or swollen maybe some point tenderness when you push on it with our finger more than likely it may be more severely injured and should be checked out. Any head injury with any neurological symptoms and changes in vision, confusion, abnormal acting, those would all be a reason to get them cleared by a medical professional before returning to play. If you have questions about sports or any injuries to be afraid to contact your healthcare provider. This is Dr. Cara Hamilon at Black Hills Pediatrics with your Health Watch

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.