Advertisement

Health Watch: Sports injuries

Health Watch with Carol White
Health Watch with Carol White
By Jeff Voss
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -As this fall sports season gets underway it can be helpful as a parent to have some ideas as to how to determine the differences between minor and major injuries. Often the severity of the injury or fall itself can give you a clue, you know if a 200-pound football player falls on your son’s knee he is more likely to be severely injured than if he just steps wrong but sometimes a miss-step can cause some serious problems. If your child is limping severely or has trouble bearing weight on the injured leg they are more likely to have something serious going on. Failure to improve in half a day, if you feel like you can wait and have them sleep on it, if it is really no better the next day or even worse definitely get it checked out. The appearance of the affected joint can give you some clues too, just look a the knee and it looks abnormally shaped or it is just very red or swollen maybe some point tenderness when you push on it with our finger more than likely it may be more severely injured and should be checked out. Any head injury with any neurological symptoms and changes in vision, confusion, abnormal acting, those would all be a reason to get them cleared by a medical professional before returning to play. If you have questions about sports or any injuries to be afraid to contact your healthcare provider. This is Dr. Cara Hamilon at Black Hills Pediatrics with your Health Watch

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OSHA cites Smithfield for failing to protect employees from COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
1,294 Smithfield employees contracted COVID-19 in spring 2020, leading to the deaths of four employees.

News

Fewer initial claims for unemployment benefits in SD

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The state received 536 initial claims during the week ending in Sept. 6, which is a decrease of nearly 100 from the previous week according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. This is among the lowest weekly first-time claims since the pandemic began.

News

Noem proposes $400 million in CARES Act funds for businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday laid out a proposal that would make $400 million in federal coronavirus relief funds available to businesses in the state.

News

South Dakota records 4 new deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
Four deaths due to COVID-19 were confirmed by South Dakota health officials Thursday.

Latest News

News

Spearfish attraction helps stretch your legs as while as your mind

Updated: 3 hours ago
New Spearfish attraction makes reading while walking fun

News

Tourists from across the world visited Mount Rushmore despite the pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mount Rushmore visits up for August but down for all of 2020

News

Rapid City homeless in need of more public restrooms

Updated: 3 hours ago
With many public restrooms shut down due to COVID-19, Rapid City's homeless are in dire need.

News

Firehouse Brewing Company evacuated

Updated: 3 hours ago
Firehouse Brewing Company filled with Rapid City fire crews over HVAC unit smoke

News

COVID-19 leads to cuts in Spearfish's 2021 budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city of Spearfish will face budget cuts due to the pandemic

News

Ridge Stone Mobile Home landlord has until April 1st to comply with city

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city of Rapid City continues back and forth with landlord of Ridge Stone mobile community