Advertisement

Gun sales continue to rise in South Dakota

By Austin Goss
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Retailers across the country are seeing an uptick in gun sales. Many in South Dakota say those who are looking to purchase a gun, are first-time buyers.

Uncertain political times haves often increased demand for more guns, but those who sell firearms for a living say they are seeing something like they never have before.

Coronavirus, elections, civil unrest, they have all contributed to the current political climate. Nevertheless, Teton River Traders gun shop owner Matthew Harens says they are also contributing to more traffic through his doors.

“Its not fear of losing their guns, its actual fear of bodily harm.” Harens said.

Harens says the people coming to him for both guns and advice aren’t the ones who typically come into this shop.

“There is definitely an uptick mostly in new fire arm buyers... i just see more fear than I’m used to, that is just not what I’m used to.”

States across the union are reporting the same phenomenon, with the Associated Press recently reporting that Minnesota had 35,000 background checks for gun purchase in August 2020 up more than 13,000 from August 2019.

The numbers are also climbing in South Dakota. The Secretary of State’s office reported a marginal jump in the number of active pistol permits in the state.

"There is an increase in permits... a 25% increase in June, again in July a 31% and in August an 8% increase... and I don’t have October, November, December yet.” said South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett.

With so many new people considering the idea of gun ownership, Harens hopes that they take the training and safety measures seriously.

“Find someone to at least run you through the basic safety part of it, and find some gun that you can load and unload... and those are the first two things you need to be able to find to make it safe.”

Latest News

News

Rapid City homicide count hits double-digits after identification of New Year’s Day shooter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KOTA Staff
After a shooting incident on New Year’s Day, a Rapid City man was indicted on a charge of First-Degree murder. This is Rapid City’s 10th homicide in 2020.

News

Fire crews called out to Firehouse Brewing Company

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
After investigation, crews spotted the problem on the roof.

News

State Legislature plans COVID-19 related committee hearings

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The hearings are intended to help the legislature get an idea as to how federal CARES Act dollars should be spent.

News

Kristi Noem on multistate tour to support Trump

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Special Session still wanted after CARES Act dollars spent on tourism

Updated: 13 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

Latest News

News

Sturgis refutes motorcycle rally was superspreader event

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

State investigation happens after sexual abuse allegations filed against Rapid City priest

Updated: 14 hours ago
The early evening news on KEVN.

News

Investigation into local priest handed over to state

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
A state investigation is underway into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against a priest in the Rapid City Catholic Diocese. That's according to the Meade County State's Attorneys Office.

News

Rapid City Council agrees on an option to pursue legal action against ‘slumlord’

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Rapid City Council agrees Monday night on having at least the option to pursue legal action against the Ridgestone Mobile Home Park owner.

News

Limited access to bathrooms cause downtown Rapid City businesses to clean up

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
With access to restrooms limited, many homeless people are relieving themselves in alleyways.

News

Summer tourism in Black Hills settles after unusual season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Tourism in the Black Hills