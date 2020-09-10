Advertisement

Foot traffic has been slow at the Dahl Arts Center

The doors reopened back in June.
Checking in at the Dahl Arts Center.
Checking in at the Dahl Arts Center.
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:25 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many businesses and organizations had to make the tough decision to temporarily close their doors due to the pandemic.

The Dahl Arts Center was one such business, shutting down before a soft re-opening on June 1.

Since then, the executive director for the Rapid City Arts Council, Mark Rambow, says their activities and programs have been going great, but foot traffic inside the building has been very slow, and they haven’t seen the same activity as past summers.

Rambow says they did not see as many tourists coming in from off the street this year, and believes that’s because the outdoors was more appealing to some people than an enclosed space.

“It’s a concern in the sense that one: we’re not accomplishing that portion of our mission. You know, showing all this wonderful art to the community and to people from outside the community. We do have some concern, of course, as every organization does about funding and about some of the challenges that everybody is facing right now,” says Rambow.

Guests are required to wear masks and social distance while in the building. If you’re looking for more information about the current and upcoming galleries and exhibits, click here.

The Dahl is selling face masks that have art on them from local artists.

