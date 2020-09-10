Advertisement

Fewer initial claims for unemployment benefits in SD

Floridians eligible for unemployment benefits on August 1st should soon see up to $900 in their accounts.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Both first-time and continued unemployment benefits claims declined in South Dakota’s latest jobs report.

The state received 536 initial claims during the week ending in Sept. 6, which is a decrease of nearly 100 from the previous week according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. This is among the lowest weekly first-time claims since the pandemic began.

Continued unemployment claims fell by over 1,500 to 9,272. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Nationwide, around 884,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week.

Officials say a total of $1.4 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.5 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $586,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $101,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $121.5 million on Sept. 6.

Benefits paid since March 16, according to the state Department of Labor:

  • Regular State = $78.9 million
  • FPUC = $202.5 million
  • PUA = $12.7 million
  • PEUC = $1.4 million

Total = Approximately $295.5 million

