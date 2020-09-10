Feeding South Dakota continues to provide food to those in need

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Feeding South Dakota continues to help community members in need.

For the past few months, the organization has distributed food boxes drive-thru style every Wednesday at the Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

But on Aug. 22, they transitioned back to their neighborhood food distribution routes due to the Central States Fair.

The agency relations coordinator, Mary Corbine, says so far it has worked out well.

Some of the spots the mobile food truck frequents are the Bible Fellowship Church, Rural American Initiatives, and Community Health of the Black Hills, to name a few.

With transportation being an issue for some people, Corbine says it’s best to come directly to the neighborhoods in need.

“The need continues to change. And as we see an increase in cases, there might be more people not working, therefor the need grows. We’re also now at the tail end of tourist that were here and opportunity so people who were working seasonal jobs those hours might be gone now or cut,” says Corbine.

For more information about the mobile food distribution schedule, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.