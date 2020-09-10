Cool with isolated showers Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies take over this evening and continue overnight. Isolated showers will be possible at times across the area. Low temperatures will be in the 40s for many with a few in the higher elevations dropping into the upper 30s.

Clouds continue Friday with isolated showers at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s for the hills and low to mid 60s on the plains. The storm system pushes east Friday night, which will end the showers and take the clouds with it, leaving us with sunshine over the weekend.

Highs Saturday will be in the 70s for many, with temperatures jumping into the 80s by Sunday. The warm weather continues early next week with highs in the 80s to near 90° on Monday, then the 80s for many Tuesday. Temperatures stay near or above normal for the rest of next week and into next weekend, too. Little to no precipitation expected after Friday.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.