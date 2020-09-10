Advertisement

Black Hills farmers and gardeners deal with the early frost

One said the frost came earlier than normal, but plans for this by growing multiple crops.
One said the frost came earlier than normal, but plans for this by growing multiple crops.
One said the frost came earlier than normal, but plans for this by growing multiple crops.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KEVN) - From 100-degree temperatures to snow, the Black Hills were hit with some extreme weather this week.

“These kind of things happen, and it definitely brings us to realization that winter’s coming, fall is coming," said Tim Sime, Jolly Lane Greenhouse co-owner.

For those producers who received only rain and frost, their harvest isn’t looking too bad. But those who had snow are feeling a little different.

“The tender things obviously froze, so our tomatoes and peppers and some of the outdoor greens are done for the season, so that’s kind of some of the heavy stuff that you really look forward to at the end of the season," said Michelle Grosek, Bear Butte Gardens co-owner. "But the squash we will be able to go out still and harvest that.”

“Everything is destroyed. The field corn is now not going to be able to germinate anymore so we’re going to figure out plan B for that," said Desiree Duncan, an organic farmer from Newell. "All of the produce in the gardens that I have are ruined, they will no longer produce at all anymore either.”

Grosek said the summer growing season is different every year in South Dakota but the frost came earlier than normal. She however plans for this by growing many different crops.

“We grow a wide variety of things and so the hope is that if the weather takes out one type of crop, or it doesn’t do well, then you’ve got the other ones to rely on still. And that holds true with an early frost too," said Grosek. "You still have your squash to get in and your root crops.”

Grosek said she’s ready for the cooler fall weather and Sime said the cooler temperatures gave some gardeners inspiration.

“People expressed, “I was ready to change out my pots from the summer annuals to some fall garden mums or pansies or flowering kale or cabbage, things that do well in the cooler temps”," said Sime. "So sometimes it gives them a good reason to do some changing up when they probably wouldn’t if things looked good the way it is.”

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blood service provider gives out useful COVID-19 antibody information

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
During June and July of 2020, Vitalant tested more than 250,000 blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies.

News

VA facility in Hot Springs will not close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Hot Springs VA remains open

News

Minimal change in Western South Dakota drought conditions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anderley Penwell
Drought conditions in South Dakota

News

Feeding South Dakota continues to provide food to those in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Feeding South Dakota continues to help those in need.

Latest News

News

Foot traffic has been slow at the Dahl Arts Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
The Dahl Arts Center has been open and people can explore the different exhibits.

News

National Coronavirus Task Force report considers state’s COVID-19 situation ‘deeply concerning’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
A recent report from the White House COVID-19 task force calls the coronavirus situation in South Dakota “concerning,” suggesting the state should aggressively promote social distancing and masking.

Community

The Club for Boys has a new look

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
A million dollar upgrade to one organization in the Black Hills is creating a better place for kids.

News

Health Watch: Sports injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Health Watch with Dr. Cara Hamilton

News

OSHA cites Smithfield for failing to protect employees from COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
1,294 Smithfield employees contracted COVID-19 in spring 2020, leading to the deaths of four employees.

News

Fewer initial claims for unemployment benefits in SD

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
The state received 536 initial claims during the week ending in Sept. 6, which is a decrease of nearly 100 from the previous week according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. This is among the lowest weekly first-time claims since the pandemic began.