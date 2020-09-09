Advertisement

WATCH: Popular YouTube channel talks to passionate Sturgis Rally-goers

All Gas No Breaks has 1.23 million subscribers who follow along as Andrew Callaghan explores fringe movements in the United States. The video released Sept. 6 featured the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
By Brianna Schreurs
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was the biggest event to happen so far during the pandemic. The 10-day event had national media flocking to the Black Hills to understand why 460,000 vehicles would attend an event, despite a national pandemic.

One of those media outlets was the YouTube channel, All Gas No Brakes. All Gas No Breaks has 1.23 million subscribers who follow along as Andrew Callaghan explores fringe movements in the United States.

WARNING: This video is linked directly from the owner’s YouTube video. Some of the language may be offensive to some viewers.

The 23-year-old creator picked up some colorful quotes from walking around the Rally.

“I would rather die than wear a mask,” one man told him.

Another discussed the idea that Antifa is “going into neighborhoods.”

One couple told Callaghan how to properly stab or kill someone with a knife.

The wild, odd things that were captured don’t end there as rally-goers talked about police brutality, showed off their bikes, held inflatable bananas and explained why they love the motorcycle rally.

“Bike or die,” one man screamed. “I love noise.”

Watch the full video here to see what other passionate quotes were caught from the Rally.

All Gas No Brakes has been to a Conscious Life Expo, the Portland protests and Area 51. These videos are edited in the same way--a way that highlights humor while diving into peoples' deeper motivations in attending fringe events.

Tuesday A white paper released by four economic professors with the IZA Institue of Labor Economics says the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was a superspreader event, leading to a national spike in COVID-19 cases that cost billions in healthcare dollars.

Yet, South Dakota Health officials dismissed the 63-page report from IZA in today’s state COVID-19 media briefing. Gov. Kristi Noem has also chimed in and disagreed with the report.

The State said there have been 124 cases linked to the Rally from South Dakota residents.

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

