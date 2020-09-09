Advertisement

Summer tourism in the Black Hills

How has the pandemic impacted the tourism season?
People are getting in the car and taking a trip to the Black Hills.
People are getting in the car and taking a trip to the Black Hills.(KOTA)
By Cali Montana
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fewer flights and additional health mandates caused visitors from all across the country to postpone and even cancel trips. This had many people questioning how the tourism season in the Black Hills would go.

The summer tourism season may be winding down, but visitors are still exploring the Black Hills.

Mount Rushmore may seem a little busier than it did last August, and the numbers back that up.

Visits in August of 2020 were up 16% compared to last year.

Overall for 2020, though visits are down less than 2%, that’s according to the national park’s database.

For some people getting an up-close look at Mount Rushmore has always been a dream, and with vacation plans changing due to the pandemic, some families felt it was the perfect opportunity.

“This was a perfect time because of corona or COVID, you can’t really go very far. Like no international flights, so we decided that we would just do a road trip and check off our bucket list,” says a visitor from California, Judy Rosier.

“We are typically international travelers. We spent a lot of time cruising and traveling outside the country. And this year, with everything that’s going on with the pandemic, we decided to stay at home and did a driving vacation. And thought the black hills, Rushmore, Crazy Horse, and all the sites out here were the place to go,” says a visitor from Iowa, Don Ross.

Even though summer tourism is coming to a close, some businesses benefit from fall tourism, but the pandemic is still ongoing.

“It’s not great looking at it from the demographics that normally come in the shoulder. The senior citizens, the bus tours cause they have really taken a sharp decrease. That use to be our bread and butter in the fall. As well as events,” says the president and CEO of Visit Rapid City, Julie Schmitz Jensen.

Jensen says this fall they don’t expect the numbers to be like they were in 2019 or even 2018.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

'Blatantly faulty’: City of Sturgis responds to claims report linking 267K cases to 80th motorcycle rally

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KEVN Staff
In a press release issued by the city on Wednesday, Sturgis officials claim this is “blatantly faulty.”

News

Leadership Spearfish’s new project gets 2020 class reading, exercising

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
People can enjoy the outdoors while reading a book at the Story Walk.

Economy

City of Spearfish looks to slash tourism board’s budget

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
The 2021 Spearfish budget shows the city is looking to make cuts.

Local

Jailhouse Taps serves craft brews in historic settingDrinking and jails have a history, but things have been turned around at Lead’s new brewery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
Lead's new brewery is adding history into the mix.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Army National Guard give back to area schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Connor Matteson
With schools turning off the water fountains to stop the spread of COVID 19, one organization is looking to fill in the needs.

News

Gun sales continue to rise in South Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
Gun sales continue to rise across the nation, but namely in South Dakota.

News

South Dakota’s Noem defends coronavirus strategy amid surge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facing the nation’s second-most coronavirus cases per capita over the last two weeks, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defended her strategy on Wednesday as a “balanced approach” that has kept the state’s economy humming.

News

South Dakota Democratic party calls for oversight on CARES Act funds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KOTA Staff
The South Dakota Democratic Party is speaking out over Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of federal coronavirus relief funds, saying the party is “horrified” over what it calls lack of transparency behind the spending of those funds.

News

Active COVID-19 cases keep on downward trend in South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KEVN Staff
South Dakota health officials reported 169 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, though recoveries continued to outpace new cases as active cases decline.

News

WATCH: Popular YouTube channel talks to passionate Sturgis Rally-goers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brianna Schreurs
All Gas No Breaks has 1.23 million subscribers who follow along as Andrew Callaghan explores fringe movements in the United States.