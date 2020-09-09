New bison research coming soon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A partnership with South Dakota State University is creating a new initiative to help save the value of bison.

South Dakota State University, the National Bison Association and the National Buffalo Foundation created the Center of Excellence Bison Studies to focus on research to improve bison health and production along with exploration of the economical impact bison production has on tribal communities.

The new director of the center, Dr. Kristi Cammaack, said the school is working with tribal bison producers and tribal colleges, like Sinte Gleska University, as there is more of a push to bring back bison to tribal lands.

Each year the center will have requests for proposals and several people across the country will be selected and given some funds to conduct their research.

“We found that it would be really important for us to understand more about the bison to help improve the management strategies. Maybe improve the outcomes of bison production as what you are eating on your plate, maybe when you get a bison steak for example," Cammaack said.

While amounts of funding is still being discussed, Rapid City’s West River Research and Extension facility will serve as the headquarters.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.