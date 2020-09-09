More sunshine, but staying cool

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear overnight and temperatures will be chilly once again with many in the 30s.

We’re mostly sunny for much of Thursday, but clouds will begin to move in during the later afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs in the 60s for many. A few showers will move in during the evening and overnight hours, especially after midnight. Not everyone will see rain, but scattered showers will be out and about. Those showers will continue into Friday before pulling out of the area in the evening. Highs will stay in the 60s Friday, but we’re getting warmer for the weekend.

Sunny skies dominate Saturday and Sunday. Highs to start the weekend will be in the 70s for many, and we are up to the 80s by time we wrap up the weekend. The hot air continues early next week with a high of 90° Monday. Sunshine continues into Tuesday where highs are in the 80s and will stay that way through the rest of next week. The wild roller coaster will continue.

