Humanitarian encourages spay and neuter program

Black Hills Backstory: Teah Pray
By Blake Joseph
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Teah Pray is a mother, a retired teacher, and a philanthropist. However, there’s one cause she shines a light on that has lead to a lasting impact on her community.

Pray says “22 years ago the animal control officers of Lead and Deadwood said we needed a new shelter. And we certainly did in these two communities. There was a grassroots movement to build an animal shelter for the two cities and they did.”

And through that, the Twin City Animal Shelter was born. But with the pet population surging at the time many resources were needed. Pray says “We have a pet pantry if people are out of money to feed their animals. They can come here and we give them food, we give them houses. We provide a spay a neuter program as well.”

Which helps with the population. In just 4 years, one unspayed female cat and her offspring will produce more than 20,000 cats making finding homes nearly impossible.

Pray says “Wouldn’t that be nice? Wouldn’t it be nice if we had a home for every animal? If you look at statistics there are just more pets than there are people. So, there’s hardly a way to do it other than to spay and neuter. That is the really the only way we’re going got get the pet population under control is to spay and neuter at least at this point.”

Teah Pray helped lay the groundwork over the last two decades. But she didn’t do it alone.

Pray says “most shelters are doing the absolute best they can. It’s important to support your local shelter and that might be in monetary, food, somebody just dropped off some pillow right now. Come walk dogs if you have an extra half an hour. There’s something you can do. Some of our building needs painting, there’s something you can do, yes.”

