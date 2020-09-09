City of Spearfish is looking to make big cuts to Visit Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The city of Spearfish came out with their 2021 budget and due to COVID-19, they had to make cuts.

Visit Spearfish, a marketing company tasked with telling people what the town has to offer, gets two types of funding, some from the occupancy tax and some from the Hospitality tax.

In the 2021 budget, the recipients of the Hospitality Tax were granted about ten percent less than in the 2020 budget at least for most organizations. Funding for Visit Spearfish was fully cut. Previously, they got about 60% of their funding through the hospitality tax.

President of the Visit Spearfish Board Mark Kazmer says this has made it difficult for them to budget for next year, but nothing is set in stone yet.

“The budget has been proposed, there are changes that can be made and that’s why we’re fighting now with the hopes that they do retain some of the funds," says Kazmer.

Officials from the city of Spearfish are working with Visit Spearfish to find a solution.

