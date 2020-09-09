Advertisement

Bishop speaks after announcement of sexual abuse allegation against priest

Bishop Peter Muhich speaks after announcement of sexual abuse allegation against priest.
Bishop Peter Muhich speaks after announcement of sexual abuse allegation against priest.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM MDT
The Rapid City Catholic Diocese is talking, a day after the announcement of the investigation into an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor by a priest in the early 1980′s. Father Michel Mulloy was set to be installed as the next bishop of the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota but has resigned from that post.

There’s no word on any possible criminal charges against Mulloy. He was stationed in Rapid City from 1979 to 1981 and returned to the diocese in Faith in 1983 with mission parishes in Red Owl and Plainview and has been in the diocese since then. Rapid City Police says they have no record of an investigation into Father Mulloy and the Meade County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday they can’t comment. The new bishop of the Rapid City Diocese, Peter Muhich, says it’s important that people can trust their clergy.

Bishop Muhich says, “I think the best way to address the trust issue is be as transparent as we possibly can, to follow our policy.so that’s my responsibility as bishop is to follow that policy, take allegations seriously and handle them according to the policy and see where it leads and what it concludes from that. And people expect that we would do that in a responsible way. And I think that’s the only way we can establish or re-establish trust with people.”

Bishop Muhich says anyone who believes they have been a victim should contact law enforcement.

